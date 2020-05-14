Suspected case in Mississippi of mystery pediatric illness connected to COVID-19

Doctor Thomas Dobbs, with the State Department of Health, said Mississippi has a suspected case of the mysterious pediatric illness believed to be connected to COVID-19.

The illness is an immune reaction that happens sometime after possible coronavirus, according to Doctor Dobbs.

It seemed to be targeting children five years old or less.

Doctor Dobbs said physicians need to start sending case reports where the illness was possible detected so they can report to the Centers For Disease.

Right now, the state is not releasing where the suspected case was diagnosed.