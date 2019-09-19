SUV crashes into building on MSU’s campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV hit a building on MSU’s campus Thursday.

The accident happened around noon when the driver of that vehicle had a medical emergency.

The SUV then crashed into the Institute for the Humanities building at the corner of President’s Circle and Bully Blvd.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice said the driver was taken by ambulance to OCH Regional Medical Center.

He said there was no significant damage to the building.