SUV sideswipes bulldozer, crashes into small embankment

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident in Lowndes County caused quite a back-up in traffic Friday morning.

A warning – the next images you are about to see could be considered graphic.

This is shocking video of the accident, from Exterior Home Products, a business on Highway 45.

Watch as a white SUV approached a bulldozer, and sideswiped it, then swerved onto the other side of the highway crashing into a small embankment.

Other cars traveling the opposite direction, ended up in the same ditch, to avoid hitting the white truck.

The wreck happened not far from the air force base.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries reported.