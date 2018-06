TODAY-TUESDAY: Heat and humidity continue to be stifling. Highs in the mid 90s through the rest of the work week, with heat index values above 105°. As we head into the weekend and next week, high temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will keep us feeling like we’re in the triple digits. As is typical of a summer pattern like this, showers and storms will pop up daily, most of which will occur in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances around 30-40%.