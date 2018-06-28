Sweltering Heat; Strong Storm Possible Today.

TODAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly after 11 AM. A few storms could be strong, with gusty winds and perhaps some hail. Chance of rain around 30%. Highs in the mid 90s, with heat index values as high as 110°. Rain chances drop off overnight, but a lingering downpour is possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

FRI/SAT: Low to mid 90s and scattered storms round out this week. Heat index values could climb as high as 108°. An isolated strong storm will be possible, but no organized severe weather is expected. Rain chance around 40%.

SUN-WED: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 105°. Scattered daily showers and storms. Rain chance 30-40%.