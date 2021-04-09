T-Mobile teams up with local housing authority to boost internet availability

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – T-Mobile and the Columbus Housing Authority team up to provide residents with free mobile devices and hotspots.

During the pandemic, residents are facing challenges with having adequate internet and computer access for school, job seeking, and telehealth.

The new mobile devices include cell phones and tablets.

Each device will be incorporated into the Housing Authority’s Friendly City Resident self-sufficiency program.

Devices can also be checked out from the resource center on an as-needed basis.