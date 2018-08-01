Tame start to August

TONIGHT: Look for variably cloudy conditions overall with isolated showers fading away during the evening. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with light wind.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Warm and humid conditions stick around but it won’t be too terribly hot for early August. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90. A daily chance of rain about 30% is going to continue.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Temperatures may warm back up a few more degrees into the low 90s which is more typical for this time of year. A stray storm or shower will remain possible.

