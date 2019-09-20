Tate Reeves accepts invitation to debate at WCBI

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One gubernatorial candidate has accepted WCBI’s offer to debate, live in our studios.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves said he will come to WCBI’s studio to discuss issues facing voters.

WCBI is awaiting a response from Attorney General Jim Hood’s campaign.

The scheduled date for the debate is October 14.

Reeves, the Republican in the race, has served two terms as State Treasurer and Lt. Governor.

Hood, the Democratic candidate. and Chickasaw County native, has served as state Attorney General since 2003.