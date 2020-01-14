Tate Reeves sworn-in as governor of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The 65th governor of Mississippi has been sworn-in.

Tate Reeves took his oath of office Tuesday morning at the Mississippi State Capitol building.

Reeves has been lieutenant govern for the state over the past eight years. Before that, he served as state treasurer.

Reeves was succeeded by fellow Republican Phil Bryant. The new governor beat former attorney general Jim Hood in the general election.

The inaugural parade that had been planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled due to rain.