Teachers Are Having To Dip Into Their Own Pocketbooks To Buy Supplies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s no secret that many teachers spend their own money on school supplies for their classrooms.

A recent survey shows that in the 2014-2015 school year, 94% of public teachers had to dip into their own pocketbooks to purchase supplies.

- Advertisement -

Whether it’s markers, notebook paper, or even folders, students aren’t the only ones rushing to the stores buying these items.

“Every year I have used my own money to buy stuff for my own classrooms,” said Vivian Spears, a kindergarten teacher at Sudduth Elementary School.

“Most teachers, if not all teachers, spend their own money for their students,” said Peyton Jackson, a third grade teacher at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School.

Jackson said on a yearly basis, she spends anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 out of her own pockets on items for her classroom.

“Most of my paycheck probably goes to buy new glue, or buying new pencils, especially pencils because we run out of pencils a lot,” said Jackson.

“They don’t know that I’m actually buying this stuff with my money, but it will make a lasting impression and they will learn the things they need to learn,” said Spears.

Spears has been teaching for more than two decades and said it’s common for teachers to spend their own money.

“Last year we were doing a unit on apples and we were going to make applesauce, and we were going to have the different types of apples,” Spears recalled. “I went to the grocery store and bought all the different types of apples that I needed and the supplies to make the applesauce.”

Spears said budget cuts from state lawmakers is a prime reason for teachers having to spend their own cash.

She believes lawmakers need to fully fund education, and if that happens, she’s confident teachers like herself will have the necessary resources available for their classrooms without dipping into their own pockets.

“Education is so important and the standards just keep getting harder and harder every year and more and more pressure is on teachers every year to get those scores up,” said Spears. “Just stop cutting the funding for education, we’ve got to fully fund education.”

“Most teachers, out of the goodness of their heart they don’t mind doing it, but if I would have to say if it’s fair, probably not fair,” Jackson expressed.

A state lawmaker said education was under-funded by $200 million which is an alarming statistic many state lawmakers are now are fighting to change.