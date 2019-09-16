Teachers of Distinction recognized for impact in the classroom

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 30 teachers in the Tupelo Public School District were recognized for their contributions in the classroom.
The annual “Teachers of Distinction” lunch was held at Tupelo’s First Baptist Church. 23 teachers from schools throughout the district received an award and $1,000.
Six teachers assistants received $500 each for their work with students.
Teachers were nominated for the honor, then a committee reviewed each nomination, and the teachers of distinction were recognized.
“You just really feel the emotion from the community, recognizing our teachers who really are the core of what makes education work, so I think it’s just a very important thing for the community to say, look, we recognize what you do, we appreciate it,” said Mike Clayborne, of the CREATE Foundation.
The awards are sponsored by the CREATE Foundation, Association For Excellence in Education, the Rotary Club of Tupelo, Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club and the Kiwanis Club of Tupelo.
The following teachers and teaching assistants received awards:
Teaching assistants are in bold
- Allison Smith (ECEC)
- Andrea Watson (Carver Elementary)
- Summer Riles (Joyner Elementary)
- Shalisa Adair (Joyner Elementary)
- Toni Noe (Joyner Elementary)
- Ali Ballard (Lawhon Elementary)
- Kimberly Burkley (Lawhon Elementary)
- Tamlea Ezell (Lawhon Elementary)
- Courtney Wilson (Lawndale Elementary)
- Selina Harris (Lawndale Elementary)
- Roger Newsom (Milam Elementary)
- Tereif Osborne (Milam Elementary)
- Towana Thomas (Milam Elementary)
- Summer Blinson (Parkway Elementary)
- Kathy Bondurant (Parkway Elementary)
- Jessica Hall (Parkway Elementary)
- Brittany Higgins (Parkway Elementary)
- Cathy Enis (Pierce Street Elementary)
- Ashley Moton (Pierce Street Elementary)
- Lesley Jones (Rankin Elementary)
- Lakeisha Bowdry (Thomas Street Elementary)
- Sharronda Moore Evans (Thomas Street Elementary)
- Eileen Bailey (Tupelo Middle School)
- Allana Austin (Tupelo High School)
- Teneeshia Boyd (Tupelo High School)
- Sharin Chumley (Tupelo High School)
- Twyla Crayton (Tupelo High School)
- Anna Garner (Tupelo High School)
- Charles Wallace (Tupelo High School)