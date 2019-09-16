Teachers of Distinction recognized for impact in the classroom

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 30 teachers in the Tupelo Public School District were recognized for their contributions in the classroom.

The annual “Teachers of Distinction” lunch was held at Tupelo’s First Baptist Church. 23 teachers from schools throughout the district received an award and $1,000.

Six teachers assistants received $500 each for their work with students.

Teachers were nominated for the honor, then a committee reviewed each nomination, and the teachers of distinction were recognized.

“You just really feel the emotion from the community, recognizing our teachers who really are the core of what makes education work, so I think it’s just a very important thing for the community to say, look, we recognize what you do, we appreciate it,” said Mike Clayborne, of the CREATE Foundation.

The awards are sponsored by the CREATE Foundation, Association For Excellence in Education, the Rotary Club of Tupelo, Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club and the Kiwanis Club of Tupelo.

The following teachers and teaching assistants received awards:

Teaching assistants are in bold