Technology needs grow: Starkville-Oktibbeha Co. leaders discuss new library

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The demand for technology is growing every day.

These days, we need more than a pen and paper to get work done. Starkville and Oktibbeha County are still considering building a new library.

“Currently, with everything going on in the pandemic, it’s made things very difficult to have masses of people in a space, and a lot of people don’t realize how used the library is,” said Library Director Phillip Carter.

Carter hopes for approval of the building proposal for a new facility for the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Public Library System.

He says before the pandemic, the library had nearly 12,000 visitors per month.

“We do have appointments for computer use. Computers are limiting at any given time due to the computer space between each other,” said Carter.

If approved, new and faster models will be up for grabs.

“Funding for a new library we mean we could build a space that caters to a twenty-first-century library. Our library is great, and it serves us to a new capacity, but a new library will allow us to create a computer lab or classes and workshops to be held. We can do job readiness, resume writing, coding, and maker space for people to have the on-hand experience,” said Carter.

The proposal not only requests more technology options, but Carter also says a new parking lot will bring in more guests. There are only 25 places to park.

“We’re limited on parking exceedingly. We’re not very handicap accessible. There are a couple of spaces, but it’s still a long trek from the parking lot up a hill,” said Carter.

It’s harder to accommodate technology needs in rural areas. That’s why staff members continuously work to meet those demands.

“As I’m learning the community, as I’m learning the needs in the middle of a pandemic didn’t increase the opportunity for me to do some of the things I normally like to do,” said Carter.

Starkville and Oktibbeha County leaders are still resolving final elements for the new library.