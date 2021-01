STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Starkville.

Aviante Jordan was arrested but U.S. Marshals in November 2019.

He was given a one hundred thousand dollar bond this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Jordan was 16 when he was arrested.

The shooting happened on November 26, 2019, at Brookville Garden apartments.

23-year-old Laterrence McCarter died at the scene from the gunfire.