Teenagers killed in Oktibbeha County accident are identified

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A teenager and her cousin that were killed in an Oktibbeha County accident, over the weekend, are identified.

22-year-old Nakendria Roby was driving a Ford Mustang when it went left Old West Point Road and hit a tree.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, near Camps Airport Road.

16-year-old Kimbriana Roby was a passenger in the car. The first-cousins died at the scene.

Three other passengers, two from Columbus and one from Starkville, were eventually all airlifted to hospitals in the region.

Investigators believe the car was going east on Old West Point Road at a high-rate of speed.

The accident remains under investigation.