Telecommunicator of Oktibbeha County Emergency Management honored with prestigious award

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — It was a surprising morning for one telecommunicator of Oktibbeha County Emergency Management team, as the 911 dispatch team handed out their telecommunnor of the year award.

His name is Connor Maynard who was the recipient of the award.

And it was Maynard’s dedication to the this line of work, understanding how to adapt in emergency moments and more, that has elevated him to receiving this award.

Maynard says he enjoys being of service to those in county, which was a main reason why he decided to be a part of this line of work.

“It’s truly a remarkable feeling when everything comes together,” said Maynard. “You do have the cause where not everything works out the way you want it to, that’s just how it goes. But when everything does come together and I am able to make a difference in somebody’s day very quickly, it makes me feel fantastic.”

Maynard became apart the emergency management team in 2016.