Telling Tupelo’s story; CVB names new PR Manager
Molly Lovorn says the All America City has many attractions and she is looking to spread the word
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Growing up in Pontotoc, Molly Lovorn made many trips to Tupelo with her family.
“We came to Tupelo to shop, go to movies, to do most everything,” Lovorn said.
Now, as the new PR Manager for the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lovorn is sharing the story and attractions of the All-America City.
“My role as public relations manager is to really sell the Tupelo experience, to the nation, pitch ideas, pitch stories, write press releases,” she said.
Lovorn is an MSU graduate and has worked at the CDF and, most recently, at the Three Rivers Planning and Development District. She says Tupelo has a timeless tourist attraction, as the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Lovorn says there are also many other things to draw people in.
“Our hotels and restaurants, we have more than 200 restaurants in the area, we have tons of hotels, we want people to come and not only see Elvis, but the Natchez Trace, we have Civil War sites, we want to promote Tupelo as a destination for everybody,” Lovorn said.
Lovorn has hit the ground running, being no stranger to the area; in fact, she heads to New York next week to pitch the All America City to travel and tourism industry leaders.
“To see how they view Tupelo and how we can be viewed better, or more upfront in the national spotlight,” she said.
Another unique attribute is Tupelo’s designation late last year as the most affordable city in America by the Council for Community and Economic Research. Lovorn says that kind of publicity can help turn visitors into residents.
“We have affordable housing, we would love, come visit, play and move on in here,” Lovorn said.
Plans also call for the CVB to move from its current location to the old Tupelo Hardware, which is a top tourist destination in the city.