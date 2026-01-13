Telling Tupelo’s story; CVB names new PR Manager

“We came to Tupelo to shop, go to movies, to do most everything,” Lovorn said.

Now, as the new PR Manager for the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lovorn is sharing the story and attractions of the All-America City.

“My role as public relations manager is to really sell the Tupelo experience, to the nation, pitch ideas, pitch stories, write press releases,” she said.

Lovorn is an MSU graduate and has worked at the CDF and, most recently, at the Three Rivers Planning and Development District. She says Tupelo has a timeless tourist attraction, as the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Lovorn says there are also many other things to draw people in.