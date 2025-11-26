Temperature drop

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A Fall-like but cool end to the week. Hopefully everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving holiday!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a clear and COLD night. Temperatures will be dropping close to freezing overnight and into the morning. Make sure to bundle up if your oven isn’t already going overtime.

THANKSGIVING: It’s TURKEY TIME! Fall conditions really made a return just in time for the holiday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s. There will be plenty of sun! Clouds should stay clear thanks to a regional High Pressure. Overnight lows look to fall below freezing, into the upper 20s.

BLACK FRIDAY: With those early morning lows being below freezing, you may want extra layers for those early bird Black Friday deals! If you are heading to the Egg Bowl, temperatures look to be in the upper 40s by kickoff, warming into the lower 50s throughout the rest of the game. Conditions finish up the week with a few passing clouds, which will fill the sky by the evening. Low temperatures will still be cold, in the lower 30s.