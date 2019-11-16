Temperatures will return to near normal this week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the week before rain chances increase by Thursday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will be near freezing, but some areas could stay just above it. Conditions should be okay for the viewing of the Leonid meteor shower.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be generally light out of the southwest.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to filter in as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Some clouds will linger into the start of the week, but we’ll still see some sunshine. Highs will be back into the low to mid 60s by the middle of the week with morning lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: A cold front will approach the area which will increase rain chances. It’s a bit too early to pin down specifics, but off-and-on showers are certainly possible as we end the week and start the weekend. Temperatures will cool back down behind the front, with weekend highs in the low 50s.

