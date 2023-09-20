Temperatures mild, clearing some clouds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expecting temperatures to continue in the middle to upper 80s for the next several days. Cloud coverage will clear out some before returning with the next chance for rain out of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild temperatures tonight, with a little extra humidity compared to the past couple of nights. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be in and out, maintaining a partly cloudy sky.

THURSDAY: Upper 80s for the high on Thursday. Cloud coverage continues in a partly cloudy pattern. There is going to be another slight chance for a few very scattered showers. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Finishing off the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chance will be drying out, as the cloud coverage becomes a bit more clear. Low temps will maintain in the middle 60s, mild and slightly muggy.