Temperatures warming up heading into the weekend

SUMMARY: Bright sunshine and warmer weather is going to settle into the region and keep us nice and quiet for the next week or so. It’ll be a good stretch of weather for outdoor activities, chores, or anything else. Humidity levels look to remain not too bad through the weekend.

TROPICS: A tropical disturbance out in the Atlantic has a 50-80% chance of development over the next few days. It will most likely become Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season. No concern for the U.S. with this one. The season officially begins June 1. NOAA will release their official 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy SE winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the end of the workweek. Continuing to get warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Bright sunshine and very warm. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Staying sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds will start building back in with the sunshine. Could see a stray shower or two with the daytime heating as the humidity and moisture levels start going up a bit. Highs near 90 degrees.

