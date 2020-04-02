Temperatures warming

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible Friday & Saturday but no significant moisture is expected. Temperatures will continue to moderate back into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. No strong or severe weather is currently expected during the next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Most locations should stay dry. Highs top out mainly in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs near 80.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and storms both days. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on the WCBI News App