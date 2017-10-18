Temps Trend Higher To Round Out The Week.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. Afternoon temps top out in the mid 70s. Winds light out of the southeast from 4-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

THU/FRI: Sunny weather continues. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s to near 80°. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mild and relatively pleasant. Highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop to the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Highs around 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Overnight, shower and storm chances continue, with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60%.

MONDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.