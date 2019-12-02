Ten people die on state roadways during MHP Thanksgiving enforcement period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was a deadly Thanksgiving holiday on Mississippi’s highways.

10 people died on state roadways from November 27 through December 1.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote more than 6,800 tickets, along with 95 DUI arrests.

Troopers also investigated 185 crashes. Two of those fatal accidents happened in our area.

Dennis Beach, 37, of Foxworth, was walking north on I-55 in Montgomery County, on Saturday, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Gregory Cornelius of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Beach died at the scene.

Sunday, a head-on collision on Highway 15 in Union County killed two men.

Christopher Farr, 22, of New Albany, and George Williamson, of Memphis,T both died at the scene.

Other fatal crashes were reported in Holmes, Rankin, Sunflower, Humphreys, Simpson and Marshal Counties.