Seventh installation of Dr. D’s Brain Jam focus on Tenn-Tom

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Sunday in Columbus at Three Sisters Pie Company members of the community learned about the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway and what it has to offer.

Sunday was the seventh installation of Dr. D’s Brain Jam.

They have discussed several topics over the past seven months.

However, things were different this time.

“I am always excited about Brain Jam, but the thing that I’m most excited about today is that it’s our first Brain Jam that is focusing on local information and the Columbus area in particular,” Dr. Diclemnte said.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway is a 234 mile man-made waterway.

It runs through the heart of Columbus.

Ranger Randi saID that the waterway is full of opportunities.

“It’s full of recreational opportunities, it’s has awesome wildlife mitigation projects from when it was created to today to try and help endangered species help get rid of invasive species and then the navigation section at our office works really hard to keep the water way open,” Robinson said

The waterway was built in 1984 and cost nearly $2 billion.