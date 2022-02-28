TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police wants your help to look for potential Grand Larceny suspects who stole an off-road vehicle over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 26th, law enforcement says one or more suspects entered private property in East Tupelo and went so far as to cut a barbed wire fence before stealing a 2011 maroon Polaris Ranger.

If you have any information on this crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.