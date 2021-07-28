Testimonies continue today in the Capital Murder trial of Tommy Chisholm

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continues today in the capital murder trial of Tommy Chisholm.

Chisholm is accused of killing Starkville optometrist Dr. Shauna Witt in January of 20-18.

Today, jurors heard accounts from the first police officers to arrive on the scene after the shooting at Witt’s office in the Starkville Walmart.

They also got to see security video of Chisholm driving into the Walmart parking lot, leaving his vehicle, and walking into the eye care center.

The jurors were also shown the security camera video of Chisholm’s arrest in the Walmart parking lot.

The trial is expected to continue through the rest of the week.