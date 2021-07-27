Testimonies have begun in the trial of William Chisholm

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Starkville optometrist.

The first witnesses took the stand, reliving the events of January 13th, 2018.

That is the morning that witnesses say William “Tommy” Chisholm walked into Dr. Shauna Witt’s office at the Walmart Vision Center and shot her.

Witt died later that day.

The jury heard a recording of the 911 call placed by an employee of the vision center.

They also heard testimony from employees who worked with Dr. Witt and were there at the time of the shooting.

The trial is expected to continue through the rest of this week