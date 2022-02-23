Testimony begins in a Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins in a Lowndes County murder trial.

Donta Kirby is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lorenze Halthon Jr.

Prosecutors started the day with opening arguments for the jury.

Halthon’s body was found on Burns Road in July 2020.

Kirby was later stopped by a state trooper in Webster County and escaped custody.

A manhunt ensued and Kirby was caught the next day.

That’s when the Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was charged with murder in Lowndes County.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.