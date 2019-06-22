This is the dip. This is the one. You need no more dip recipes. With all the ooey gooey cheese, this will be your go-to bean dip for your next party. It’s called Texas Trash Dip because unlike a nicely layered 7 layer bean dip, this mixes all the good stuff together!

Ingredients:

1 – 8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 c – sour cream

1 – 4 oz can drained green chiles

2 – 16 oz can refried beans

1 – 1 oz package taco seasoning

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar, divided

2 cups shredded Monterey jack, divided

Tortilla chips, for serving Variations We Can’t Wait to Try:

Add 1 lb cooked ground beef – West Texas Trash Dip

Mix all the cheese in and add 1 lb cooked ground beef – Tex-Mex Cheeseburger Trash Dip

Mix in 3 scoops guacamole prior to serving – Austin Texas Trash Dip

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° and spray 9×13 pan

2. Mix cream cheese and sour cream in bowl

3. Add chiles and beans, mix till combined

4. Stir in seasoning and mix well

5. Mix in 1/2 c of each cheese and stir

6. Pour mixture evenly into pan

7. Sprinkle with remaining cheese