This is the dip. This is the one. You need no more dip recipes. With all the ooey gooey cheese, this will be your go-to bean dip for your next party. It’s called Texas Trash Dip because unlike a nicely layered 7 layer bean dip, this mixes all the good stuff together!
Ingredients:
1 – 8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c – sour cream
1 – 4 oz can drained green chiles
2 – 16 oz can refried beans
1 – 1 oz package taco seasoning
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar, divided
2 cups shredded Monterey jack, divided
Tortilla chips, for serving
Variations We Can’t Wait to Try:
Add 1 lb cooked ground beef – West Texas Trash Dip
Mix all the cheese in and add 1 lb cooked ground beef – Tex-Mex Cheeseburger Trash Dip
Mix in 3 scoops guacamole prior to serving – Austin Texas Trash Dip
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350° and spray 9×13 pan
2. Mix cream cheese and sour cream in bowl
3. Add chiles and beans, mix till combined
4. Stir in seasoning and mix well
5. Mix in 1/2 c of each cheese and stir
6. Pour mixture evenly into pan
7. Sprinkle with remaining cheese
8. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes