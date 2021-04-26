The 80s are making a comeback as we begin new workweek

SUMMARY: Who’s ready for warmer temperatures??? Well the 80s are making a comeback as we begin a new workweek. We’ll also enjoy some sunshine. Rain and storm chances will return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday along with some slightly cooler temperatures.

MONDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies as we begin a new workweek with highs continuing to warm up to near 80 degrees. SE winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will move in. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Staying quiet with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures continue to warm up above average into the lower 80s. A bit breezy with south winds 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will continue to build into the region with a few late-day sprinkles or light showers. High temperatures very warm in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: We could see a round of showers or storms sometime on Thursday or Thursday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with showers that could last into early Friday as well. Highs slightly cooler in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: A mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with maybe a stray shower or sprinkle possible, but we’ll stay mostly dry. Overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

