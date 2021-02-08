The battle of spring and winter temperatures this week

SUMMARY: It will be the battle of spring and winter as we head into a new week. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride as the first half of the week will be in the 60s for highs. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll see a big blast of arctic air by the weekend, but still uncertain on just how cold it. We’ll also see some rain chances this week, especially on Thursday with a strong cold front pushing through. Stay tuned!

MONDAY: After morning clouds and misty/foggy conditions, a more spring-like day is ahead for our Monday with the return of the sunshine and mild temperatures. We’ll climb up to the upper 50s to lower 60s thanks to a SE wind at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll see an increase in cloud cover once again into the overnight hours. Lows in the 40s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday into Wednesday with some isolated showers as a weak disturbance pushes through. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A strong cold front is looking more likely to push through the Deep South as we head into the second half of the workweek. Widespread rain is likely, some of which could be heavy at times. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the 50s through the day with even colder air moving in after the rain exits Thursday evening.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Models are starting to come into more of an agreement that colder air will be moving into the Deep South Friday and into the weekend, but we still don’t know just how cold it will get! As of right now, temperatures will likely be in the 40s Friday and the upper 30s both on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with a little more sunshine by Sunday. As of now, there is no winter weather in the forecast. Stay tuned throughout the week as we’ll keep you updated!

