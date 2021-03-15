The body of an Amory teenager has been recovered from a creek

AMORY, Miss (WCBI) – The body of a teenager has been recovered from a creek in Monroe County.

Coroner Alan Gurley says 16-year-old Jazion Ezell was wading in Town Creek with six other people Sunday afternoon around 3:45 when he reportedly disappeared under the water.

Searchers recovered his body this morning shortly after 8 o’clock.

Several agencies assisted Monroe County Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s office, and Amory Fire Department in the recovery…including the West Point, Columbus, and Tupelo fire departments.

Ezell was a 9th grader at Amory High School.