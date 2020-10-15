The census will close at midnight on Thursday October 15th

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – You have until midnight on Thursday, October 15th to fill out the census online.

The Secretary of State’s office reports just over 60 percent of Mississippians have responded.

This puts the amount of federal money Mississippi recieves in danger.

The census counts the number of people living in the state. And that information is used by Congress to divvy up money to build roads, help with classrooms and healthcare.

When Mississippians didn’t register for the Census in 2000, the state lost a congressional district.

Filling out your census form takes less than ten minutes and your answers are protected under law.