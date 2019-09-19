The city of Starkville prepares for Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It may look like business as usual in downtown Starkville, but by Friday afternoon tens of thousands of people will be filling the streets for Bulldog Bash.

An event like this one doesn’t come together overnight; it takes months of planning.

“This is a year-long planning process we’ve been working ever since last year’s event ended. There’s a student group that puts on this event, and so they start working really hard in February was selecting the artists working on the logistics,” said Amelia Rogers.

The star of the show is rapper T-Pain, but that’s not all drawing people to the area.

“This year we’ve actually got more maroon vendors coming down so art vendors from the Cotton District Arts Festival. Area artisans all of that coming in. There also will be a kid zone with some inflatables, and then the live music that’s happening throughout the day and on Main Stage,” said Rogers.

The Starkville Police department expects this year’s event to be the biggest they’ve seen.

Because of that security will be the tightest it’s been in years.

“What we’ll be doing is we have a 100% bag and carry on check. We also will be checking for weapons, any other illegal items. Those are the main things big thing. We want to push no weapons this year; we always push it every year. But this year, Again, we’re going to check 100%,” said Sergeant Brandon Lovelady.

People will head to the bash throughout the day, but when that last song plays, leaving maybe a little harder.

“Be kind to your neighbor, try, you know, try to get along, everybody will be trying to get out of there at one time, Just do your best to get along, get home, or get wherever you’re going safely and wisely,” said Lovelady.

Roads will begin closing at two o’clock on Friday morning with more following throughout the day Friday. The Bash officially kicks off at 3 p.m.

For a full list of road closures, click here.