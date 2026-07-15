The faces behind the GTR LINK

The LINK seems to be following its own close-to-home strategy by promoting from within the company.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When you hear of new industries and manufacturing businesses coming to the area, you likely hear the name Golden Triangle Development Link not far behind.

That’s because the organization is credited with locating some of the region’s biggest and most successful industries.

The LINK recently announced new faces and promotions inside its office.

While Brent Lochala is still settling into his new office on Airport Road, he is hitting the ground running with meetings in the Golden Triangle Development LINK’s newly created position of Director of Business Retention and Expansion.

While he may be new to the LINK, he has 26 years of experience just down the road with 4-County Electric Power Association -13 of them as the Key Accounts Executive.

” I will be working alongside our existing industries to support them in whatever their most limiting factor is, whether that is workforce

development, or whatever it is they need. We want to come alongside and support them,” said Lochala.

Lochala says this new role will not only help to continue growth throughout the region but also allow him the opportunity to challenge himself beyond his bread and butter.

“I saw this position open, and it was just uncanny with how much it aligned with what I had been doing with 4-County, and it gave me the opportunity to expand it beyond just the electric utility standpoint,” said Lochala.

The LINK has a track record of building economic development in the area, bringing in Industries like Aluminum and Steel Dynamics, Paccar, Peco Foods, Yokohama Tire, Airbus, and Boeing.

Establishing these businesses in the Golden Triangle has helped to create high-quality, well-paying jobs right here in the region. Jobs that are impacting more than just the employee’s wallet.

The LINK seems to be following its own close-to-home strategy by promoting from within the company.

Former Director of Finance, Leah Upton, is now serving as the Chief Operating Officer.

The Columbus Native says she believes her roots will be an advantage.

“I think it is important being from here, the impact that you have on the community and being from here also makes you care. It’s not outsiders coming in trying to learn the role. We know the role, and we know the people, and we love the place, and I think that helps sell our product to outsiders,” said Upton.

Upton will continue to work alongside newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Meryl Fisackerly, who stepped into that role in May.

She says big plans are in store for the LINK, but their commitment to the surrounding areas remains the same.

“Our main mission is to serve the community in a way that we provide jobs, but we also provide good jobs, and we provide everyone a better

standard than what they are used to. From housing to living and just an enjoyable lifestyle. Mississippi is a good place – has a bad rep, but that is a part of our narrative just to show these big outside companies that Mississippi is great to live, work, and play,” said Upton.

Upton wasn’t the only promotion in-house.

Former Project Manager Elizabeth Templeton was promoted to Director of Economic Development.

Templeton has been with the organization since 2023.

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