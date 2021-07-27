The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science back on campus this fall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi School for Mathematics and science says students being able to receive their education through a residential environment is a part of it’s success.

Following a year of Covid that prohibited an on campus setting, students will return to in class learning learning at the “W” this fall.

School leaders say it’s up to the students and staff to maintain a safe environment by wearing masks and socially distancing themselves.

“In terms of the culture some students have not been on campus before because they stayed virtual all last year so we really weren’t able to ensure that was provided with that tremendous experience that were used to seeing” said Executive Director Jermaine McConnell. “The interactions with each other in that residential is something that a lot of them missed.”

No Covid restrictions related to vaccines have been announced this upcoming school year.