The purpose behind the Civil Service Commission

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members make up the Civil Service Commission.

The mayor and city council appointed and selected those members from the community.

The Civil Service Commission reviews hiring and firing for the Columbus police and fire departments.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is ensure that those members, who are a part of our fire and police department, get their representation if they feel like they need recourse on some issue and we also support both of the chiefs, fire and police, to ensure that they get the most highly qualified individuals as members of their departments,” said Civil Service Commission Chairman Major General Thomas Moore.

When it comes to firing and other disciplinary action, the Civil Service Commission is looking to make sure the city made the right decision for the right reason.

“The Civil Service Commission will take in consideration the council did not make a decision based on religious beliefs or political beliefs. What they want to ensure is that the council did not terminate them erroneously,” said Columbus Human Resource Director Pat Mitchell.

“We also review testing and so any time an issue is brought up before the city council or there’s any disciplinary action, those members of the civil service have an opportunity to appeal that back to this Commission and review those and investigate those cases.”

Civil Service Commission members are appointed by the mayor and city council and generally serve a four year term.

However, the Commission’s Chairman, Major General Thomas Moore has been on the board since 2009.

After serving the Country for 36 years, the retired Marine now serves his city with the same dedication.

“I’ve moved around and lived in a lot of different communities, but now I’ve made Columbus my home and I feel like this is one way maybe I can help serve those people who serve us, our police and our fire department. They do a magnificent job for our community. They’re our first responders. We count on them for security.”

If the Civil Service Commission rejects an appeal, the employee can file an appeal with the Circuit Clerk’s office.