The Same Old Story

TONIGHT: A few isolated evening showers and storms are possible but quiet conditions are expected to prevail for most of the night. Some patchy areas of fog and low clouds may develop. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: There is a 30% chance of showers and storms across the area. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. It’ll be a good day to stay in air conditioning as much as possible.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Daily rain and storm chances in the 30% range should hold on but this doesn’t mean every location will get rain each day. Highs stay in the low 90s, which is just about where they should be this time of year.

MONDAY: We are still expecting a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll manage just enough sun to allow viewing of the partial eclipse early in the afternoon. Peak darkness in our area will occur about 1:30 p.m. We’ll be broadcasting a live special during the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. on North Mississippi CW 4.

