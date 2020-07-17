SUMMARY: The summer heat and humidity continues heading into our Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat indices making it feel like 100-105 degrees at times. Be sure to stay in air conditioning as much as possible and drink plenty of water if you’ll be spending time outdoors. We’ll also have daily summertime afternoon showers & storms everyday, but we’ll have better chances next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: We are waking up on a clear & muggy note this morning. Expect another hot & humid day ahead with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index could make it feel like anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees. Maybe a chance for an isolated shower, but we’ll mostly stay dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid this weekend. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices between 100 and 105. A daily isolated chance of a few stray storms but many of us will remain dry with a mix of sun & clouds. Stay cool & hydrated!

NEXT WEEK: Highs generally will stay in the lower to mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. A slight upward trend in rain and storm chances by the middle of next week. No big weather makers are foreseen and most of the storm activity is likely going to be during the peak heating of the day.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App