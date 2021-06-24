The summer humidity and afternoon storms returns

SUMMARY: The summer heat and humidity will be returning on Thursday and it will help lead to a few spotty storms by the afternoon. Additional scattered summertime storms are possible Friday through the middle of next week as our typical summer weather pattern sets up once again here in north Mississippi and west Alabama.

THURSDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible with a few clouds. The summer humidity makes a return with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Mild & muggy overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Staying warm & humid. A mix of sun & clouds with a chance of a few afternoon showers & storms, mainly during the heating of the day. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY – WEDNESDAY: Scattered summertime showers and storms are possible each day, mainly from late morning through mid evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows around the lower 70s each night.

