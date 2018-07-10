The Summer Scholars Program is well underway

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – Comedy and tragedy, love and loss can all be found here, the theater.

Mississippi State University welcomed more than six dozen middle and high school students for the 35th Annual Summer Scholars Program.

“The art is a vehicle to helping these kids understand themselves, to learn about themselves, and to learn about each other,” said Summer Scholar’s Production Manager Joe Evans.

What better way than to band together to create a play from scratch.

R.J. Rutherford, first time Summer Scholar, says it’s no walk in the park.

“When I started “writer’s camp” it was very scary for me at first because of all the different ideas that they had. I didn’t think I would be creative enough to have my own ideas,” said Rutherford.

Students come from all over Southeast; Tennessee, Texas, Georgia. With most, already used to the spotlight.

Sarah Randon is a five-year veteran with the program. She says what keeps her coming back is to help put on the best show for the area.

“It’s just like I think it’s something the community really looks forward to because this is a feat that’s not easy and for a lot of teens, young kids to be doing it is really amazing and I think a lot of the community sees that,” said Randon.

The scholars have three weeks to craft a show.

Their time is broken down into sections… week 1: writing script and songs, week 2: choreography, and week three: make sure its stage ready.

Evans says in his 35 years working with the program it’s still amazing what these students are able to do.

“To have the students create their own play right at from scratch. Then they get to see their dream realized in a very short time. What we do is really compressed and is really a challenge to go from nothing to a blank piece of paper and in 3 weeks have a show we put on,” said Evans.

The shows are free and open to the community. If you’re interested in attending, the shows will take place this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. in McComas Hall.