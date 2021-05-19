The victim has been identified in Tupelo homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in a Tupelo shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 300 block of King Street.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 24-year-old Lorenzin Brown will be taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Tupelo police were originally called about gunfire in the area of King Street.

When officers arrived they Brown.

TPD says a person of interest was detained but have not released any additional information.

Green says Brown’s death is a gunshot investigation.