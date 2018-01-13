Theater Festival Kicks Off In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi University for Women is hosting the 2018 Mississippi Theater Associations Statewide Festival.

It’s all happening at the Rent Auditorium starting Friday night and running through the weekend.

Ten schools will be competing.

A panel of three judges will choose one school to advance to the Southeastern Theater Conference in Mobile later in March.

The winner here will compete against ten other schools from other states across the southeast.

Though it’s a contest, those involved say it’s all in good spirit.

“These students have been working since the beginning of the year to present these plays and they come here to compete, although we don’t like to call it a competition, it’s more like family fun,” said M.J. Etua with the MS. Theater’s Association.

The shows run through Sunday and are open to the public. Tickets only cost $5.

The shows begin at 8 p.m. Friday night.