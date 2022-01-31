Third shooting suspect arrested across state lines in two year investigation

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A third suspect involved in a shooting incident is in police custody in Oxford.

Dating back to December 16th, 2019, Oxford Police responded to the 1000 block of Chickasaw Drive for someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

24 hours after the incident, two suspects were arrested but the third suspect, Antwon Geter of Sherman Mississippi, fled the state.

Geter was eventually arrested and sent to prison in Tennessee for unrelated crimes.

On January 28th of 2021, Geter was sent back to Oxford for Home Invasion and Armed Robbery charges.