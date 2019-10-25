New officers complete class B-63 at N. Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Thirteen new law enforcement officers are ready to serve and protect cities and towns across the state.

Class B-63 of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy graduated Friday during a ceremony at the Link Centre in Tupelo.

The new officers have lived at the training center five days a week since early August, going home on the weekends.

They have learned about pursuit driving, self defense, constitutional law, report writing, and other things law enforcement officers must know on the streets.

“We teach them stories going on there, as they happen, as reported, we make sure stories where officers are getting hurt, misbehaving, we teach them not only what to do but what not to do as well and make sure they’re representing their cities, counties, municipalities, they represent them correctly,” said Director Dean Bearden.

Twenty-seven began class B 63 in August. Class B 64 starts in January.