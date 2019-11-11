Those who served remembered and honored on Veterans Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippians are taking time to remember and honor those who have served the nation in the Armed Forces.

As the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the Star-Spangled Banner was sung,

Cleveland Smith was representing his family at Tupelo’s Veterans Day ceremony.

- Advertisement -

“My Dad was in World War II, I was in Vietnam War, I had two sons in the first Iraqi War, both of them tankers and now I have a son in the military, in Air Force, it means a lot to me,” said Smith.

Like many Vietnam Veterans, Smith didn’t get a warm welcome from the public when he returned home. But Smith said people now realize the American military helped stop the spread of communism with the war that also led to the downfall of the Soviet Union.

The Saltillo resident said it’s important to support those who defend freedoms only found in America.

“It’s hard to take it away from people who already know what freedom is, when you know what freedom is you fight for it, you believe in it, experience it and live it, so it’s hard to take it away,” said Smith.

And that was the message from the guest speaker at this ceremony.

“Whenever freedom was threatened, gallant men and women have risked and sometimes given their lives by donning the cloth of this great nation,” said Col. John Nipp, with the Mississippi Army National Guard. He reminded the crowd that the best defense for the nation is well-trained military.

“Having a strong military preserves peace, it deters your aggressors, adversaries, so that’s why it’s important to have a strong, supportive military,” said Col. Nipp.

Colonel Nipp encouraged people to not only support those who have worn the uniform, but also encourage young people to serve the country in one of the branches of the Armed Forces.

This marks the 100th anniversary of the first observance of “Armistice Day” which later became Veterans Day.