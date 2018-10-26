Thousands Get Jump On Christmas Shopping And Help Sanctuary Hospice House At ‘Celebration Village’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual Christmas market in Tupelo offers a variety of items and an opportunity to help a local non profit.

It has been a busy week at the Merle Normal booth, even before Celebration Village began.

“It takes a village to get us together for Celebration Village. So we really have been getting ready since Monday. The best thing I love about Celebration Village is getting into the Christmas spirit and getting people excited about shopping for their loved ones and helping out Sanctuary Hospice House,” said Natalie Bullard Floyd, of Merle Norman and More.

More than 130 vendors are selling everything from clothes, jewelry, food, and other items at the 17th annual Celebration Village.

Proceeds from booth rentals, ticket sales and other activities go to Sanctuary Hospice House, which provides end of life care for the terminally ill.

This is the fifth year “Barry’s Fine Woodworking and Crafts” has set up shop in Building Five of the Tupelo Furniture Market.

“Mainly we make cutting boards, trays, but we make a number of different things and we just have a really good response here,” said owner Barry Cox.

More than 15,000 people are expected to visit Celebration Village throughout the three day event. For many shoppers, they start their Christmas shopping and they also get to help a ministry that doesn’t turn anyone away.

“We like to support Tupelo and support things that Tupelo supports, this is a great event every year, it’s a fun time,” said Jason Warren.

“I like it’s somewhere you can pick out something for anybody on your list, one stop shop, all the vendors are so friendly, it’s just a great place to come,” said Belinda Allen.

Celebration Village is the largest fundraiser for Sanctuary Hospice House, raising about $300,000 each year.

For more information, including ticket prices and a schedule for Celebration Village, just visit their Facebook page.