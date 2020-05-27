Thrash Group announces plans for Hotel Tupelo

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Construction will soon start on a new boutique hotel for Downtown Tupelo.

The Thrash Group unveiled plans for Hotel Tupelo. The four-story, 80 room hotel would also have space for a restaurant, along with meeting rooms.

For years, businesses and visitors requested a boutique hotel in the downtown Tupelo area. Hotel Tupelo would feature nods to Tupelo’s history, while maintaining a modern and upscale feel.

The City and Tupelo Redevelopment Agency planned to build a new parking lot behind Mugshots and the Renasant Center for Ideas.

The hotel should be opened in the fall of 2021 and represented a $16 million investment.