Threat on social media leads to arrest of juvenile in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A threat on social media leads to the arrest of a juvenile in Lee County.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says the FBI reached out after the company that owns the social media app contacted the federal agency.

The threat did not specify a specific school.

Lee County Schools, along with sheriff’s deputies and the FBI were able to track down and arrest the suspect.

The case will be handled in Lee County Youth Court, and that’s why the person’s name is not being released.

Johnson says there’s no indication the suspect had any intent to go through with the threat but any posts of this nature are taken seriously.