Threats to Attendance Center in Tremont lead to two arrests

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff said his office arrested two juveniles after they made threats against the Tremont Attendance Center.

Sheriff Mitch Nabors said the Itawamba County School District Police notified his office of the threats and an investigation began. With assistance from the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security, two juveniles were identified and arrested.

Because of their age, the sheriff cannot release any more information at this time. Sheriff Nabors said no students or faculty were in danger but all threats are taken seriously and investigated.

